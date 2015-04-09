Selena is making a comeback 20 years after her death. The late singer’s family has been working closely with tech company Acrovirt LLC to create “a walking, talking, singing, and dancing digital embodiment of iconic singer,” a statement read on her official Facebook page on Tuesday, April 7.

Selena’s hologram, dubbed “Selena The One,” will even be going on tour! “‘Selena The One’ will release new songs and videos, will collaborate with current hit artists, and aims to go on tour in 2018,” the statement continued.

Fans, of course, have mixed feelings about Selena’s return.

“Like my daughter always says…no bueno,” one fan wrote on Facebook, while another offered: “What the heck?! I don’t know how I feel about this…in a way it is cool but kinda creepy.”

The bestselling Mexican artist was tragically shot and killed by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995.

