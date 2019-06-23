Everyone loves a good binge-watch — even Selma Blair! The Legally Blonde actress laid low on Sunday, June 23, as she spent her 47th birthday in front of the TV watching the hit BBC show Killing Eve amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

“And I am in love with #villanelle,” the Hellboy actress captioned an Instagram picture of a scene from the series with a nod to Jodie Comer’s character. “It’s my birthday. I’m allowed. @jodiemcomer you really killed it 💘 thanks for the binge.”

Blair also added a shoutout to the show’s writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “#phoebewallerbridge I know what my birthday wishes will be for many years to come. Congratulations on your brain. And beauty.”

Though Blair didn’t go all out with a celebration, many celebrities took to the comments section of her post to send their well wishes. “Happy birthday Selma! You are allowed any day,” actress Michelle Pfeiffer wrote.

Added Rebecca Gayheart with a dozen balloon emojis: “Happy Bday wishes to you.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, for her part, commemorated Blair’s birthday by posting a throwback movie still that showed the famous scene in Cruel Intentions in which they locked lips. “I may not be able to spend your birthday with you, but that won’t stop me from sending kisses,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 42, wrote alongside the photo. “Happy Birthday @selmablair.”

Blair revealed the news of her MS diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post in October 2018, in which she also thanked Gellar, her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and pal Jaime King for their “love and support” through the difficult time.

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself,” she shared. “You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”

Two months later, Blair shared her first photo with a cane to help her get around, and later debuted the walking stick while at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party in February. She’s since been open about her flare-ups from the disease, hoping to bring awareness to the illness.

