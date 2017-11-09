Serena Williams Will Get Married in New Orleans: Details

Now that she’s welcomed 2-month-old daughter Alexis, Serena Williams is ready to say “I do.” The tennis pro is heading to a New Orleans venue where she will marry her love of two years, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, 34, says an insider.

The source adds that while planning for the big day, the 36-year-old wanted, “lots of white with pastel accents,” and approximately 250 people will be there to watch the couple walk down the aisle .

The tennis pro recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a weekend in New York City earlier this month alongside her sister, Venus, and pals including Ciara and La La Anthony.

The ladies all stayed at the Baccarat Hotel. They took a party bus around town and had a private dinner at TAO Group’s new seafood brasserie, Legasea. Later, said the onlooker, “They partied ‘til the wee hours at PH-D Rooftop in the Meatpacking District before returning back to the hotel.” The following day, “the ladies were pampered with treatments at the Spa de La Mer at Baccarat Hotel,” the onlooker added.

Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December 2016 and, naturally, announced the news on Reddit. In a thread titled “I Said Yes,” Williams shared their romantic proposal story. “I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes,” she shared.

Ohanian responded to her poem and wrote: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

