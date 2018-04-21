‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Marries Tommy Feight

It’s official! Shahs of Sunset stars Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Tommy Feight are married, a rep confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

The reality TV couple — who met through the Tinder app in 2015 — tied the knot on Saturday, April 21, at a hotel in West Hollywood, California.

The ceremony was held just after 5 p.m. on the rooftop patio of the hotel overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. Guests included Javid’s Shahs costar Reza Farahan, who served as Javid’s “man of honor,” one of the bride’s three male bridesmaids. Javid’s dog also had a role in the wedding as the ring bearer.

Speaking to Us just hours before her nuptials on Saturday, the bride was calm as chaos erupted all around her with a final fitting for her Pedram Couture dress and conversations about jewelry and tiaras. “I’m the most relaxed one in the room!” Javid told Us.

She also revealed that she hadn’t written her vows yet, admitting, “I’m thinking about winging it.”

As for the guest list, Javid said that “every single person invited is someone that is a really important part of my life and Tommy’s as well.”

Javid told Us that she hoped the wedding and reception would go by “in slow motion because everyone says that it goes by so quickly” and said she was most looking forward to “the love that is going to be surrounding us.”

Javid detailed her hopes for a spring wedding during an October stop at Us Weekly, when she and Feight played a round of the Newlywed Game.

“I do want us to have a window by springtime,” Javid told Us at the time. “In the renaissance, spring is when the world begins, the flowers bloom and I love the symbolism behind that.”

The 45-year-old blushing bride also opened up to Us about falling for her beau before they even met in person.

“We were talking on the phone, I hadn’t met him yet,” she told Us at the time. “And I was like, ‘I love you.’ You know what is messed up? We can’t remember when he told me that he loved me.”

However, when the couple finally did meet, Feight told Us that things got hot and heavy. “We watched Friends and humped,” he recalled of their first date, which sparked a hilarious reaction from his love.

“Where? Where was your first date?” she replied, reiterating the question.

“Oh, at my friend’s house,” Freight then added.

Watch the Newlywed Game with the Bravo reality couple above!

