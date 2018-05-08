Baring it all. Mercedes “MJ” Javid honored her body on Tuesday, May 8, by sharing a nude photo that showcased her backside.

The Shahs of Sunset star, 45, posted a selfie on Instagram that showed how much her body has transformed in the past few months. Hashtagging #TransformationTuesday, she wrote, “Today more than ever we WOMEN are standing up to repressive, archaic ideologies. We are learning to make decisions regardless of judgement by others or prejudices of age, shape, origin.”

“A majority of my followers are WOMEN. #Selfconfidence is determined by yourself,” she continued, before adding. “Everyone else’s opinion is fundamentally irrelevant.”

The reality TV personality has trimmed down — with the help of her trainer, Craig Ramsay — and she frequently shows the results of her hard work on her social media accounts. A day earlier, Javid shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing gray workout gear that gave a peek of her toned stomach.

She’s also posted several videos from her exercise routines, including one from January, when she participated in a Palm Springs run. “I can’t believe I’m writing this but it’s a simple #FACT i love running. If you want to feel good from the inside out, try pushing yourself to do this,” she captioned the clip. “I promise your body, mind & soul will pay you back in spades.”

Javid’s hard work paid off on April 21, when her toned physique was on full display in an exquisite Pedram Couture wedding gown she wore to marry Tommy Feight in West Hollywood. The couple first met in 2015 while using a dating app.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!