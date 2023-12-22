Shailene Woodley is sending a message to her ex-boyfriends.

“I got my first Christmas present, already. It’s a coupon book from a friend of mine. I guess they’re vouchers that you can leave for people when you want something,” Woodley, 32, shared during an interview with British Vogue published on Thursday, December 21. “This is my favorite, one closing the argument and never being reminded of the argument again.”

She held the coupon book up toward the camera, adding, “To all of my exes,” with a laugh.

Woodley’s comments about her love life are scarce, especially after she and Aaron Rodgers called off their engagement in early 2022. (Woodley has also been romantically linked to Ben Volavola and Nahko Bear.)

Related: Shailene Woodley’s Dating History: Aaron Rodgers, More Her private world. Shailene Woodley has kept her love life relatively out of the spotlight through the years, but her relationship with ex Aaron Rodgers was quick to make headlines. The actress strayed from her usual silence when it comes to her personal life in January 2018 when she confirmed her romance with Ben Volavola. […]

The actress and NFL star, 40, were first linked in July 2020, but kept their relationship under the radar. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2021 that they were dating, and that same month, Rodgers publicly referred to Woodley as his “fiancée” during an interview.

A source told Us that the couple was a “great match” in April 2021, but things between them didn’t last. In February 2022, news broke that they had split. While it appeared that Woodley and Rodgers might have reconciled when attending a wedding together that March, a source confirmed that they were “over for good” in May 2022.

After Woodley and Rodgers went their separate ways, working became hard for the actress who was healing her heartbreak.

“It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley told PORTER magazine in January, referring to her Three Women series. “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.”

She added, “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Woodley didn’t explicitly state that her feelings were due to the breakup, but she did speak candidly about experiencing such a public relationship elsewhere in the same interview.

“It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them. Then, I dated somebody in America who was very, very famous,” she said. “It was the first time that I’d had a quote-unquote ‘famous’ relationship, and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life.”