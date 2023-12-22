Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Shailene Woodley Pokes Fun at Her Exes, ‘Never’ Wants to Be ‘Reminded’ About Past Arguments

By
Shailene Woodley Pokes Fun at Her Exes With a Message About Past Arguments
JC Olivera/FilmMagic

Shailene Woodley is sending a message to her ex-boyfriends.

“I got my first Christmas present, already. It’s a coupon book from a friend of mine. I guess they’re vouchers that you can leave for people when you want something,” Woodley, 32, shared during an interview with British Vogue published on Thursday, December 21. “This is my favorite, one closing the argument and never being reminded of the argument again.”

She held the coupon book up toward the camera, adding, “To all of my exes,” with a laugh.

Woodley’s comments about her love life are scarce, especially after she and Aaron Rodgers called off their engagement in early 2022. (Woodley has also been romantically linked to Ben Volavola and Nahko Bear.)

Shailene Woodley's Complete Dating History

Related: Shailene Woodley’s Dating History: Aaron Rodgers, More

The actress and NFL star, 40, were first linked in July 2020, but kept their relationship under the radar. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2021 that they were dating, and that same month, Rodgers publicly referred to Woodley as his “fiancée” during an interview.

A source told Us that the couple was a “great match” in April 2021, but things between them didn’t last. In February 2022, news broke that they had split. While it appeared that Woodley and Rodgers might have reconciled when attending a wedding together that March, a source confirmed that they were “over for good” in May 2022.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Split
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

After Woodley and Rodgers went their separate ways, working became hard for the actress who was healing her heartbreak.

“It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley told PORTER magazine in January, referring to her Three Women series. “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.”

She added, “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”

Feshly brewed latte coffee on a white table, a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk.

Deal of the Day

This Top-Rated Coffee Maker Is on Sale for 50% Off — Arrives Before Christmas View Deal

Celebrities Dating Athletes Beckhams

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes

Woodley didn’t explicitly state that her feelings were due to the breakup, but she did speak candidly about experiencing such a public relationship elsewhere in the same interview.

“It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them. Then, I dated somebody in America who was very, very famous,” she said. “It was the first time that I’d had a quote-unquote ‘famous’ relationship, and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life.”

In this article

1374000585shailene woodley 206

Shailene Woodley

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!