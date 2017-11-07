Shakira has postponed the first date of her El Dorado world tour after straining her vocal cords. The global trek was scheduled to kick off in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday, November 8.

“To my friends in Germany, during these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 40, wrote in a statement on her official website on Tuesday, November 7, adding that she is “devastated” to miss her first show.

“I love my German fans so much and was really looking forward to sharing my first show with you,” she continued. “As much as it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors and recover so I can give you all everything I’ve got once I’m on the road and not risk any further injury. The Live Nation team is working hard to find a new date for me to come back and share this exciting show with you which I feel is going to be my best one yet.”

Shakira assured fans that she is focusing on recovering for her November 10 concert in Paris. “Thanks as always from the bottom of my heart for all the support and love you’ve shown me heading into this tour,” she wrote. “I hope to make it worth the wait and see you all very soon! Shak.”

The Colombian singer’s El Dorado tour will support her 11th studio album, which shares the same name. She is slated to perform in Europe before kicking off the North American leg of the tour in January 2018.

Shakira made headlines this summer after reports that she and Gerard Piqué, her boyfriend of seven years, had broken up. However, a source exclusively told Us at the time that the parents of sons Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2, “have 100 percent not split.”

