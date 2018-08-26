Murdered mom Shanann Watts, her two daughters and unborn son will be remembered at a funeral in North Carolina on Saturday, September 1.

Watts, 34, who was 15 weeks pregnant with son Nico, and her girls, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing in Frederick, Colorado, on August 13 before their bodies were found three days later. Watts’ husband, Chris Watts, is charged with killing them.

Shanann’s brother, Frankie Rzucek, announced the funeral details in a Facebook post on Saturday, August 25, revealing that the funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and asking the media “to keep their distance.”

An obituary in the Sandhills Sentinel states that a live stream of the service will be provided on the Boles Funeral Homes & Crematory Facebook page. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Shanann and her children to the Lupus Foundation of America, the Frederick Colorado Police Department Missing Persons Division or St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We were so blessed to have such a joyful and wonderful daughter whose beauty was that of a doll,” the family wrote in Shanann’s obituary, adding that she “spent every minute thanking God” after giving birth to her first daughter, Bella, in 2013.

Shanann “was so excited to be able to have another child,” Celeste, in 2015, “because of her battle with lupus,” the family continued.

The doting mother had “wanted one more child, praying for a baby boy. She named him Nico Lee,” the Rzuceks added.

Chris Watts was charged on Monday, August 20, with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. He is being held without bail. The murder charges carry a minimum sentence of life in prison and a maximum of the death penalty. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 19.

In an affidavit to police, the 33-year-old claimed that his wife strangled their daughters after he told her he was having an affair with a coworker and wanted to separate. He said he strangled Shanann after seeing her strangling Celeste and admitted to disposing of their bodies on a property belonging to his former employer. Shanann’s body was found buried in a shallow grave, while the girls’ bodies were located in an oil tank.

