Two Bodies Found in Colorado Believed to Be Daughters of Pregnant Woman Killed

Police have “strong reason to believe” that they have discovered the bodies of the young sisters allegedly murdered by their father, Chris Watts, in Frederick, Colorado.

The Frederick Police Department confirmed during a press conference on Thursday, August 16, that Chris was charged with murder after his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters went missing from their home on Monday, August 13. On Thursday night, the Town released an update on the investigation into the murders on their Facebook page.

“On August 16, 2018, during the late afternoon hours, evidence technicians from both the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Frederick Police Department located two bodies whom police have strong reason to believe are Bella and Celeste Watts, the daughters of Shanann Watts,” the statement read. “While we will not disclose the location as to where these bodies were located, police can say that they were found in close proximity to the other body whom officers strongly believe is Shanann’s. The Frederick Police Department and CBI will not answer any questions and ask that all media inquiries be referred to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.”

Chris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday, August 15, and is facing three charges for first-degree murder and three charges for tampering with evidence. He is currently being held without bond at the Weld County Jail. His 34-year-old wife, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, was found dead at Chris’ former place of employment, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation director John Camper.

Anadarko released a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday after the story made headlines: “We are heartbroken by this, and our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and friends of the Watts family. We will continue to support law enforcement in its investigation. [Chris] is no longer an employee.”

Shanann’s family also spoke out following the news in a statement to CBS Denver. “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child and her two angelic daughters, Bella [and] Celeste, were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings,” the statement read. “Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

Chris previously expressed concern of his missing wife and two daughters during multiple interviews before he was arrested. Officers have neither confirmed nor denied Shanann’s family’s claims that he confessed to the murders.

