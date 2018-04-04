She’s a fighter! Shannen Doherty is staying positive after a recent tumor marker test came back elevated. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who is currently in remission following her battle with breast cancer, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 3, with a selfie and shared the health update with her fans.

“Test and results. One Tumor marker test came back good. Other… elevated,” she revealed in the caption. “Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life. It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher.”

She added: “As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine…..btw, the elevation can be from all sorts of things. Oh and vitamin D… need more of that too.#stillacancerslayer.”

Prior to sharing the results, Doherty, 46, told fans on Monday, April 2, that she was at the doctor for follow-up tests and revealed she was feeling anxious. “Went to doctor today for tumor marker test and bone density scan,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself and her mother at a doctor’s office. “I adore my doctor and all the great people who work there. But not going to lie, there is always anxiety waiting for test results to come back. Reoccurrences happen. And I can’t imagine how it must feel to beat back cancer only to have it return again. For now, I stay positive, stay healthy and do what I can to help promote research so that cancer can be beaten once and for all. I’ll keep you posted on my results.”

As previously reported, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and she announced to her fans on Instagram in April 2017 that she was in remission. The announcement came two months after she had completed eight rounds of chemotherapy, radiation treatments and also underwent a single mastectomy. “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” the actress captioned a photo of herself sitting on the floor in April 2017. “What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

The actress continued: “In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer.”

She completed chemotherapy in February 2017 and a month later she opened up to Us about her experience. “I feel great. I mean, I feel good, I’m super positive, I’m happy with where I’m at right now,” she said at the time. “Cancer, for me, as hard as it is, has been a blessing. It has changed who I am as a human being forever. It’s altered my life in ways I can’t even speak of.”

In September 2017, the Charmed alum also revealed that even though she is in remission, she often worries about her health. “You find yourself going, ‘Oh, I have that pain too. Does that mean I’m getting bone cancer?’” she shared with Us. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wake up going, ‘Oh, is this normal?’ And then I sort of slap myself and go, ‘OK, you’re being silly.’”

She added: “The thing about cancer is that you have to just keep plowing through because it can really sort of overtake you.”

Doherty has received support from former costars throughout her cancer journey, and her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, and mother, Rosa, have been by her side throughout her recovery.