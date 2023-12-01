Shannen Doherty isn’t planning on letting her ongoing battle with cancer halt her Hollywood career.

“She is full steam ahead and she is [doing] great,” a rep for Doherty, 52, confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, December 1. TMZ, meanwhile, reported that the actress has a “plethora” of events on the horizon to promote her new podcast, “Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty.”

The news comes two days after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that her stage IV breast cancer has spread to her bones.

“I don’t want to die,” she told People in an emotional interview published on Wednesday, November 29, adding that she will continue to keep fighting. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.”

Doherty also noted that she still plans to “look for the bigger purpose in life” as her health battle continues.

“My greatest memory is yet to come,” she explained. “I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra.”

Doherty initially battled breast cancer between March 2015 and April 2017. In February 2020, she revealed that the illness had returned.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage IV,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “So, my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

In October 2020, Doherty said that she doesn’t look at her cancer diagnosis as a “death sentence.”

“I want people to not hear stage IV cancer and think of the person as gray and falling over,” she told friend Sarah Michelle Gellar in an interview for Entertainment Tonight. “You get written off so quickly even though you’re still vital and healthy and happy. People instantly think it’s a death sentence and it’s not.”

Earlier this year, Doherty revealed that her breast cancer had spread to her brain.

“On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” she wrote in an Instagram post in June. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear … the turmoil … the timing of it all … this is what cancer can look like.”