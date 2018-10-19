NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal takes some shots for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the XLG x JCPenney designer.

1. Growing up I also played baseball and football. I challenge you, Bo Jackson.

2. One thing I don’t like about being tall is that I’m always the first to know when it starts raining.

3. I never go anywhere without ChapStick.

4. My family and close friends don’t call me by any nickname, which is odd considering I have so many.

5. I love the Bahamas. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure.

6. My vacations have never been about being over the top. As long as I can relax and spend time with my family and friends, I’m happy.

7. The only man I’d ever want to play me in a movie is Denzel Washington. He’s almost as good-looking as me.

8. My biggest guilty pleasure is social media. I love being one of the first to know what’s going on.

9. I’m a big FaceTime user. It’s how I keep up with my friends when I’m traveling around.

10. I believe that sportsmanship is the key to success, both on and off the court.

11. I don’t like getting presents. I’d rather give gifts.

12. My favorite holiday tradition is dressing up like Santa and delivering gifts. Just call me Shaq-a-Claus.

13. I’m a late-night snacker.

14. I don’t like any food that’s spicy. I’ll try it, but I’m not going to enjoy it.

15. I love fried chicken so much that I’m opening my own restaurant in Las Vegas.

16. I own a Krispy Kreme in Atlanta. Their doughnuts are delicious and they support the local community. This is a personal passion of mine, so I love being a part it.

17. I’m a huge TV and movie nut. My favorite film of all time is [1988’s] Coming to America.

18. I created a suit collection with JCPenney to help big and tall guys look sexy, just like me — XLG, baby!

19. I dedicate Sundays to recharging and spending time with the family.

20. My most precious belongings are my three degrees: a bachelor’s from Louisiana State University, a master’s from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate from Barry University.

21. I remember the first time I saw Michael Jackson live. Never heard a crowd scream so loud for someone.

22. I love to blast Beyoncé in the car. “All Night” and “Halo” are still two of my favorite songs.

23. I’m an honorary deputy U.S. marshal and a reserve police officer in California, Arizona and Florida, as well as a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia.

24. My mom [Lucille] is the most influential person in my life. Even though I no longer live under her roof, I still follow her rules. She’s the boss. She pushes me every day to do better and to do more.

25. The best advice I’ve ever been given is to stay humble and treat everyone with kindness and respect.

