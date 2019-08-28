Kevin O’Leary and his wife, Linda O’Leary, were involved in a boat accident in Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, August 24, that left one person dead and another critically injured.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident,” the Shark Tank star, 65, said in a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, August 27. “I am fully cooperating with authorities. Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

Kevin’s rep told the website that Linda was driving the boat on Lake Joseph at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when it crashed into a larger vessel, going over its bow and striking a male passenger in the head. The unidentified man, who was 64 years old and from Florida, died instantly.

The larger boat had eight people on board. According to TMZ, a 48-year-old female passenger from Canada was left with significant brain damage and is on a ventilator as a result of the incident.

Kevin’s rep told the site that Linda passed a DUI test the night of the accident. The O’Learys had a third person on their boat who sustained minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized.

There are conflicting reports about the aftermath of the crash; Kevin’s rep claimed to TMZ that the other boat fled the scene, but the owner of the larger watercraft accused the O’Learys of being the ones who left.

Kevin and Linda, who have been married since 1990 and share son Trevor and daughter Savannah, have a lake house in the Ontario area. They also have properties in Boston and Geneva, Switzerland.

