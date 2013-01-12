Sharon Osbourne responds to Lady Gaga's open letter to daughter Kelly, while pregnant Kate Middleton attends the unveiling of her "absolutely brilliant" first official portrait: See Us Weekly's top stories from Friday, Jan. 11, in the roundup!

1. Sharon Osbourne Responds to Lady Gaga's Open Letter to Daughter Kelly: You're a "Bully" and a "Hypocrite"

Don't make Mama Osbourne mad! Responding to an open letter from Lady Gaga, in which the pop star criticizes Kelly Osbourne for her participation on Fashion Police, Kelly's mom, Sharon Osbourne, called Gaga "hypocritical" and a bully. "You have 32 million followers hanging on your every word and you are criticizing Kelly in your open letter. Are you so desperate that you needed to make this public?" she admonished the singer.

2. Kate Middleton Calls First Official Portrait "Absolutely Brilliant" at Unveiling

Kate Middleton had a certain glow about her Friday morning as she and husband Prince William stepped out for the unveiling of her first official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery. Calling the likeness "absolutely brilliant," the pregnant Duchess mingled with curators and debuted just the tiniest hint of a baby bump.

3. Anne Hathaway Slams Critics' Choice Movie Awards for Misspelling Her Name in Best Supporting Actress Acceptance Speech

Anne Hathaway was happy with her 2013 Critics' Choice Movie Award win for Best Supporting Actress, but she would have been happier if the Broadcast Film Critics Association had spelled her name right. "This is a bittersweet moment for me because I have this award, but you spelled my name wrong," she said in her acceptance speech.

4. Beyonce Wears Bikini, Plays on the Beach With Blue Ivy in New Picture

Haters be damned — Beyonce's bikini bod really is as amazing as it looks on the February cover of GQ. In a new snapshot posted to her Tumblr, the singer shows off her flawless figure as she frolics in the ocean with daughter Blue Ivy, 12 months.

5. Evan Rachel Wood Is Pregnant With Husband Jamie Bell's Baby

After secretly tying the knot late last year, Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell have an even bigger surprise for 2013: There's a baby on the way! The parents-to-be are "thrilled," a rep for the actress tells Us.

