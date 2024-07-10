Sharon Stone is reflecting on her 2001 stroke and the aftermath that came with it.

The Basic Instinct actress, 66, opened up about the near-death experience in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, July 9, telling the outlet that the people around her “took advantage” of her during her seven-year recovery.

“I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone,” she claimed. “My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people’s names. I had zero money.”

When asked how she recovered from that experience, the Casino star said she took the high road and focused on the future.

“I decided to stay present and let go,” she explained. “I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose.”

Stone also told THR that the stroke – which led to a nine-day brain bleed and a one-percent chance of survival – completely changed the way her brain worked.

“A Buddhist monk told me that I had been reincarnated into my same body. I had a death experience and then they brought me back. I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face,” she continued. “It wasn’t positioned in my head where it was before. And while that was happening, everything changed. My sense of smell, my sight, my touch. I couldn’t read for a couple of years. Things were stretched and I was seeing color patterns. A lot of people thought I was going to die.”

Stone has long been open about her health and wellbeing over the years. Most recently, the Golden Globe winner discussed her mental health struggles during an episode of the “Turkish Tea With Alex Salmond” podcast in April.

“We’re all trying to confront our demons,” she said. “We’re all acting out — me, too, and trying to figure out how to keep getting back up, keep helping people up even if we put them down, and make sure we’re all back up.”

Stone added, “It must start with the individual. You have to get back up, get yourself together and help whoever you think you bumped around, and keep moving forward — and instant forgiveness. Instant forgiveness for yourself.”