Excuse me-ow? Ulla, a Greenland-based rescue cat, had a purr-fectly adorable reaction to finding out she’s pregnant.

The 1-year-old feline was found on the streets of Nuuk, Greenland, by animal shelter Dyrenes Venner (translates to “Friends of the Animals in Greenland”) in April. Shortly after her rescue, shelter board member Tone Frank noticed she was more plump than usual.

“So I took her to get scanned at the vet, which she wasn’t too happy about,” Frank told Today on Wednesday, May 23. Little did he know, Ulla was pregnant! “It was pretty amazing. I’ve never seen a cat get an ultrasound. We saw little kittens in her tummy.”

Ulla may have been more shocked than Frank upon discovering that she’s expecting. The expressive kitten initially looked purr-plexed after seemingly gazing at the ultrasound screen. However, once the news settled in, Ulla appeared to be excited and showed major cat-titude.

The mom-to-be will have a safe place to raise her litter as she was recently adopted by a loving family with two dogs and another cat, according to Dyrenes Venner. Ulla’s new humans will care for her kittens once they are born until they are old enough to be neutered and adopted.

Visit Dyrenes Venner’s Facebook page to learn more about their work helping animals in Greenland!

