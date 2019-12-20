



Double the citizen, double the fun! Shenae Grimes-Beech is officially a citizen of both the U.S. and Canada.

The 90210 alum, 30, shared her citizenship news with her followers in an emotional and heartfelt post via Instagram on Thursday, December 19.

“Forgive the poor quality but I had to share anyway because today, I became a proud dual Canadian/American citizen,” Grimes-Beech started off her social media post. “I’ve dreamed of this day since I first went on a family vacation to Florida as a little girl. On that trip, I felt magic in the air that ran much deeper than Mickey Mouse (though I loved him too!).”

The Detail actress is a native of Canada, who was born in Toronto, but she has been living in America since she was 18 when she moved to Los Angeles to focus on her acting career.

“I am so immensely proud of my Canadian roots and will always identify strongly with the values and traditions that I grew up with there,” she wrote. “After moving to LA at 18 to watch all of my dreams come true professionally and personally, I’ve made a life and home for myself as an adult in America that I’m so grateful for and proud of, too.”

She gushed about the “fact that I now get to vote and let my voice, opinions and beliefs be heard in the country I’ve spent so long living in is an honor I don’t take lightly.”

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum, who is married to British singer Josh Beech and has a 14-month-old daughter named Bowie, is “so proud” of this accomplishment.

“The fact that I get to formally identify as a citizen of the two countries where my heart lies is an absolute privilege. Feeling so grateful, so blessed and so very proud,” she said on Thursday.

She concluded: “Those little girls with big dreams we all start out as are much wiser than we give them/us credit for, aren’t they/we? Anything is possible when you’re determined, driven and let your heart guide you. Manifestation is real! Tangent over but one last thing… YAY!!! 🇨🇦 🖤 🇺🇸.”

The actress recently spoke with Us Weekly about her daughter, and her longtime friend and former costar AnnaLynne McCord, noting that McCord, 32, is “not” her daughter’s godmother.

“She’s been such a great little auntie to Bowie,” Grimes-Beech told Us exclusively of McCord at the Brooks Brothers holiday celebration in West Hollywood to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on December 7. “Just being able to have grown up together and be embarking on this new chapter of my life together, it means a lot to both of us.”

The Canadian actress also revealed that she is gearing up for Bowie’s second Christmas this year, her first in California.

“So this is like her first real Christmas experience,” Grimes-Beech told Us. “My husband’s family is all coming into town. So this is our first Christmas in L.A. So, I’m like, we need to have, like, a Griswold Christmas, decorations everywhere!”