Shereé’s got a new boo! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield opened up to Us Weekly about season 10 of the hit Bravo show and her new romance with a man who’s behind bars. Watch the video above!

“He’s a good guy. He’s like my best friend I can talk to him about anything,” Whitfield, 47, told Us. “We have great communication. He’s family orientated, he’s very spiritual.”

The Bravo star confirmed to Wendy Williams that his name is Tyrone and that the two “dated, back, maybe six years ago.” Her former flame reached out “a couple years ago” while serving time for wire fraud.

“His focus right now is getting out of prison,” Whitfield told Us.

The reality star did admit that it was “a little difficult” to open up about her new relationship on the reality show since “where he is, it’s nothing to be proud of.”

During season 9 of RHOA it was revealed that Whitfield’s previous husband, former NFL player Bob Whitfield, was allegedly abusive towards her during their seven-year marriage.

“Last season there were some things revealed about my past and I’m really dealing with my past and being able to talk about it [this season].” Whitfield told Us. “I never wanted to talk about it. But with it coming out there have so many people who reached out to me.”

So does this reality star think there is any chance she will walk down the aisle once again?

“Absolutely! I love love. Absolutely. Absolutely,” Whitfield told Us.

To find out Whitfield’s take on Kim Zolciak vs. NeNe Leaks, watch the video above.

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

