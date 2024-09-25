Aaron Taylor-Johnson is soaking up the good life while vacationing with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron, 34, posted a series of fun-filled photos to social media on Tuesday, September 24, capturing him and Sam, 57, enjoying a coastal vacation together.

The Instagram carousel, which included a snap of Aaron and Sam with their arms wrapped around one another as frothy ocean waves swirled behind them, was captioned, “🌈🌊 little get away 💕,” suggesting the couple had briefly taken some time away from their U.K. home.

The post also included a selfie of the pair taken by Sam as they explored rocky headlands, a photo of a shirtless Aaron puffing on a cigarette, a shot of a blazing sunset and two images of Aaron goofing around in the air and performing a handstand against a sunlit brick wall.

The Fall Guy actor’s loved-up social media declaration attracted the approval of several celebrity fans including January Jones, who commented with two red love hearts. Garrett Hedlund wrote, “🔥🔥🔥.”

Aaron and Sam, who met in 2018 when Aaron auditioned for Sam’s 2009 directorial debut, Nowhere Boy, have been married since 2012 and share two daughters, Wylda, 14, and Romy, 12. (Aaron is also stepdad to Sam’s children Angelica and Jessie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Joplin.)

The couple have opened up about the scrutiny their 23-year age gap presents, with Aaron telling Rolling Stone UK earlier this year that the attention feels “bizarre” to him.

“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13,” Aaron told the outlet in a cover story that ran in the title’s April/May issue. “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”

For Sam’s part, she told BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life in April that she and Aaron struggled to wrap their head around the public interest in their relationship when they began dating. “That sort of fascination, because he’s younger than me, which you know, we couldn’t really fathom the fascination,” she told the outlet, adding that the speculation has “gone away” for the most part in time.

She continued, “Mostly when I’m doing press and things like this it sort of resurges a little bit. But yeah, I guess people want to understand things when they can’t. They want to pick apart when they can’t fathom what a certain love story that doesn’t fit in a box is.”

In June 2022, the couple renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary, with Aaron posting via Instagram, “A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!”