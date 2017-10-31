At least eight people are dead and more than a dozen others are injured after a man opened fire on a crowd in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, October 31, The New York Times reports.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and two more were brought to the hospital and pronounced dead there, according to the NYPD. The others injured have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The NYPD confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday that the shooting was an act of terror, also adding, “An NYPD officer was on post near location and stopped the carnage moments after it began.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in agreement, “This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror.”

During the press conference, the NYPD confirmed that the shooter, 29, sped south down a bike path in a Home Depot truck before he carried out the lethal attack. The NYPD said that two adults and two children were injured as a result of the crash. Directly after the crash, the shooter got out of the truck with two handguns, a paintball and a repellent gun. A police offer confronted him and shot him in the abdomen. He was then transported to a hospital and is alive.

ABC News confirmed that the suspect is Sayfullo Saipov of Tampa, Florida.

An official account for the New York Police Department tweeted an update on the developments earlier in the day. “Earlier a vehicle entered the West St. pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers St. The vehicle struck multiple people on the path,” the statement read. “There are several fatalities and numerous people injured. The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD.”

President Donald Trump addressed the attack in a statement posted to Twitter.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Several celebrities have also taken to social media to offer their support for those affected. “Horrible to have to text each other ‘are you ok?’ this often,” Sara Bareilles tweeted. “My heart breaks for the victims of the accident and shooting in Manhattan. xo.”

Josh Groban, who was very close to the attacks as he was running with his dog, shared a video on Twitter from his standpoint, also expressed his best wishes for those involved. “I hope everyone’s ok,” he wrote. “Was half a block form me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.”

Taylor Swift shared a photo of New York on her Instagram Story with the caption, ” I love you New York” alongside a broken heart emoji.

More on this story to come as the NYPD provides updates.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!