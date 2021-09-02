Sidharth Shukla, a model, actor and reality TV star, has died at age 40, according to Colors TV, the broadcaster where the India native worked.

“We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla,” the channel tweeted on Thursday, September 2. “He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry.”

In 2005, he earned the World’s Best Model title.

Shukla appeared in many films and reality TV shows over the years, including Broken But Beautiful 3, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his acting debut in 2008 in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

He competed on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016 and won the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 in 2020. Additionally, Shukla hosted Savdhaan India and India’s Got Talent.

Big Boss‘ official Twitter account paid tribute to the award winner. “Some people come into our lives and leave footprints. What we have once loved can never be lost. With a heavy heart and moist eyes, we bid goodbye, You’ll be a part of us, always, forever and more,” the account tweeted. “Sid, you’ll be missed.”

Although the cause of his death has not been revealed, his family told the Mumbai Police they did not suspect foul play, according to CNN News 18. Additionally, the BBC spoke to a doctor at a local hospital in Mumbai who confirmed the actor was dead upon being admitted to the facility.

The tributes came pouring through following the news.

“Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions,” Parineeti Chopra tweeted on Thursday. Actor Asim Riaz shared photos of the pair, writing, “I’m gonna meet you in heaven brother. R I P sidharthshukla.”

Actress Kiara Advani tweeted, “Gosh this is Heartbreaking!! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!!”

VJ Maniesh Paul also shared many photos of the pair and tweeted, “I still cant believe it..feeling numb…cant believe it that i wont see my friend #sidharthshukla anymore…we always had such a great time while shooting…you had a long way bro….so much to do…so much to achieve…gone too soon…may you rest in peace.”