Siegfried Fischbacher has passed away eight months after his long-term performing partner, Roy Horn, died of COVID-19, Us Weekly can confirm. He was 81.

Us confirmed on Thursday, January 14, that Fischbacher lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. His sister told TMZ that the magician “fell asleep gently and peacefully” at his Las Vegas home on Wednesday, January 13. His publicist, Dave Kirvin, also confirmed his passing in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, telling the outlet, “Funeral services will be private with plans for a public memorial in the future.”

Fischbacher and Horn performed together for several decades and are best known for headlining Siegfried & Roy at the Mirage Resort and Casino from 1990 to 2003. After Horn died of coronavirus complications in May 2020 at the age of 75, Fischbacher paid tribute to his friend in a statement.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” he said. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Siegfried & Roy’s run in Vegas ended after Horn was injured by a 7-year-old, 380-pound white tiger named Mantecore, who bit his neck and dragged him off stage. He was left partially paralyzed and barely able to speak. While the attack made headlines, Horn maintained that he had suffered a stroke and the tiger was trying to save him by taking him off the stage.

When Mantecore died at the age of 17 in March 2014, Horn paid tribute to the animal.

“It is with great sorrow that I am writing you this note today,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “On March 19, 2014 in the early afternoon our beloved 17 year old White Tiger Friend and Brother, ‘Mantecore’ left us and is now with his siblings in White Tiger heaven. My lifesaver, ‘Mantecore’, who was the one responsible for pulling me to safety where the Paramedics could help me after my high blood pressure made me dizzy on stage. He is greatly missed, however, I have my memories and I know that now he is playing with his brother and sister.”