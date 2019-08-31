



Admiring her strength. Simone Biles’ boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., posted a message about getting through trying times after her brother Tevin Biles-Thomas’ arrest for murder.

“The strongest people I’ve met have not been given an easier life,” a quote shared via Ervin Jr.’s Instagram Story on Friday, August 30, read. “They’ve learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.”

Tevin was taken into custody and charged with murder on Thursday, August 29, in Georgia in connection to a triple homicide in Ohio. The incident took place on New Year’s Eve and led to the deaths of Devaughn Gibson, 23, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Delvante Johnson, 19, as well as injuries for two others. The altercation occurred at an Airbnb in Cleveland.

The 24-year-old active duty Army member faces six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of perjury. His arraignment is set for Friday, September 13.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told Cleveland.com on Thursday. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Simone, 22, has yet to speak out publicly about her brother’s arrest. However, she posted two cryptic tweets before the news broke. “Let people assume incorrectly,” the Olympian wrote on Wednesday, August 28. The following day, she tweeted: “Eating my feelings don’t talk to me.”

The siblings were raised by their grandparents. The gold medalist has been open in the past about her biological mother’s struggles with substance abuse.

Simone gushed over Ervin Jr., 25, before the case made headlines. “Missing you a lil extra today,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair on Thursday. The former WWE star replied: “I miss you too babe I’ll see you very soon!”

