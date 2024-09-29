While on her Gold Over America Tour, Simone Biles got a surprise visit from a special visitor: her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Before performing on Saturday, September 28, at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, Biles, 27, shared a video via her Instagram Story of her holding a hand that appeared to belong to Owens, 29. In the next slide, Owens held a heart-shaped arrangement of roses while beaming for the camera.

“The best surprise,” Biles wrote. “Ilysmf.”

In between shocking Biles with the sweet gesture, the Chicago Bears player also found time to learn a few new skills. In one clip, Owens was seen standing on the stadium floor’s gym mats and being instructed to clap and move his arm in a circle.

“Learning the tour dances,” Biles captioned the video.

The Gold Over America Tour kicked off earlier this month in California and features performances from gymnasts including Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Paul Juda. The group is set to travel to Chicago for a show on Sunday, September 29 — the same day that Owens and the Bears face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Owens, who attended the 2024 Paris Olympics to watch Biles add four more medals to her growing collection, has gushed over his wife’s talent.

“I try to remember her routines. It’ll be like random times, she’ll be on the floor [and] does something and then she does, like, that,” Owens said in a video from HBO’s Hard Knocks shared via Instagram in August . “I try to be up there and knowing the beats, so I know what’s going on.”

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

Owens added that he’s been “spoiled” watching Biles perform her routine “so many times.”

“I’m just sitting there watching, especially when she’s on beam,” he shared. “Oh, my gosh! Beam, like, trips me out. I’ve tried to be on it [and] I’m like, ‘Babe, it’s no way y’all are doing flips, just land on it.’ But blind landings [and] all this type of stuff? I’m just watching [holding my breath].”

After her stint in the Olympics, Biles has been by her husband’s side as the NFL season ramps up. When Owens scored his first touchdown of the season against the Tennessee Titans earlier this month, Biles shared a sweet tribute to her husband.

“LFG!!! @jowens. Touchdown for Hubby,” Biles wrote via her Instagram Story while resharing a video of the moment. Sunday Night Football also uploaded the clip via X, writing, “Jonathan Owens scoop and score on the blocked punt! How ya feeling, @Simone_Biles?” Biles replied, “I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK.”

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023 after two years of dating. Owens played for the Green Bay Packers that year, before signing a two-year contract with the Bears earlier this year.