Jonathan Owens may have scored his first touchdown of the season, but a Fox broadcaster had the NFL player’s wife, Simone Biles, on his mind instead.

“Mr. Biles getting in there!” the broadcaster said in a clip posted via Instagram on Sunday, September 8, after the Chicago Bears player scored a touchdown.

“‘Mister Biles getting in there’ is crazy but that’s a super valid acceptable title lol good play Owens 👏,” one user wrote in the comments, while another added, “Wait did they said [sic] mr biles 😂.”

Biles, for her part, took to social media to celebrate the achievement. She reshared the video of Owens scoring a touchdown via her Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, “LFG!!! @jowens. Touchdown for Hubby.”

Sunday Night Football uploaded the clip via X, writing, “Jonathan Owens scoop and score on the blocked punt! How ya feeling, @Simone_Biles?” Biles replied, “I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK.” The Bears ultimately beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17.

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023 after two years of dating. Ahead of the Bears’ first game of the season, Biles was by her husband’s side during a preseason matchup.

Biles cheered on her husband while the Bears took on the Cincinnati Bengals in August. She sported a Green Bay Packers jacket depicting black and white photos of Owens in his No. 34 jersey. (Owens played for the Packers in 2023 before signing a two-year contract with the Bears earlier this year.)

Biles’ appearance came days after she headed back to the United States after her successful run in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history during the summer games, taking home three gold medals and one silver, making for a grand total of 11 Olympic medals. This year, Biles won the women’s artistic individual all-around, women’s vault and team all-around with Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Jordan Chiles. Biles placed second in the floor exercise.

Owens, who attended the 2024 Olympics to watch Biles compete, gushed over his wife’s skills in a clip from HBO’s Hard Knocks.

“I try to remember her routines. It’ll be like random times, she’ll be on the floor [and] does something and then she does, like, that,” Owens said in a video shared via Instagram in August. “I try to be up there and knowing the beats, so I know what’s going on.”

Owens noted that he’s been “spoiled” watching Biles perform her routine “so many times.”

“I’m just sitting there watching, especially when she’s on beam,” he shared. “Oh, my gosh! Beam, like, trips me out. I’ve tried to be on it [and] I’m like, ‘Babe, it’s no way y’all are doing flips, just land on it.’ But blind landings [and] all this type of stuff? I’m just watching [holding my breath].”