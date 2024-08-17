Simone Biles sported a Green Bay Packers jacket to watch her husband, NFL safety, Jonathan Owens play with the Chicago Bears in a preseason game.

Fresh from the 2024 Paris Olympics, 27-year-old Biles arrived at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Saturday, August 17, to support Owens, 29, and the Bears as they played against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Biles shared a photo via her Instagram Story of her game day outfit, which consisted of an oversized jacket depicting black and white images of Owens in his No. 34 jersey, which he wore when he played for the Green Bay Packers. Owens played for the Packers in 2023 before signing a two-year contract with the Bears, their longtime NFL rivals, in March 2024.

The Olympian completed her outfit with a black bodysuit she paired with a black Prada bucket hat and one black and white Nike sneaker. In a Boomerang shared via her Instagram Story, Biles wore a black ankle boot on her left foot due to a calf injury she sustained at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Related: All of the Must-See Photos From the 2024 Paris Olympics The 2024 Paris Olympics have created several picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26. Perhaps the most viral snap came during the third round of the men’s surfing competition on July 29. After completing a barrel ride in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared in the air and pointed his finger toward the […]

Biles tweaked her calf during floor exercise warmups on July 28 ahead of the all-around gymnastics qualifiers while attempting to land her triple-double. Laurie Hernandez, Olympics commentator and Team USA alum, noted that Biles had “landed weird” while practicing the stunt. Biles, for her part, performed her floor routine with a taped-up calf and took home a silver medal for Women’s Floor – Artistic Gymnastics. (Biles won four medals overall at the Paris Games: one silver and three gold.)

“It’s just precautionary, making sure, because we still have [a] tour after this to heal up and all of that stuff. So, just a little bit of soreness,” Biles said of the medical boot in an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico on August 5. She also added that her calf “is good.”

“I feel like elite athletes are pretty tough, so we’re just, through pain or pleasure, we’re ready for whatever,” Biles told Tirico, 57, as they watched footage of the fall. “So mainly, what you’re seeing here is, I was just trying to over-rotate for good measure, and I did just that and almost knocked [coach Laurent Landi] on out. But it was good.”

Related: Jonathan Owens Supports Simone Biles Gymnastic Team Finals Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

Owens gushed over his “warrior” wife in a Chicago Bears press conference on August 6 in Chicago. Before training camp, Owens had been in Paris to support Biles while she competed for Team USA.

“Obviously, the first day when she had the injury to her calf and just her ability to persevere through that and go out there and still dominate is just amazing to watch,” he said. “Her resilience, and when she did decide to come back she accomplished everything that she set her mind to. Just being able to witness every day, the training you go through.”