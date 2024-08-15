Simone Biles is shouting out her fellow female athletes after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old gymnast shared a CBS News graphic via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14, that boasted women’s contributions to the Team USA medal count. “The women of Team USA won so many medals at the 2024 Olympics, if they were a country, they’d rank third in the world,” read the post.

Biles was more than happy to celebrate the accomplishment, writing, “aayyyeeeeeee🤪.”

According to CBS News, Team USA women brought home 26 gold medals, 23 silver and 18 bronze throughout the Paris Games, accounting for 67 of the country’s total 126 medals. The U.S. earned the most overall medals in Paris this summer, followed by China with 91 total. (The two teams were tied for the most gold medals.)

Japan, Australia and France rounded out the top five, but the amount of medals won by Biles and more Team USA women still edges out all three countries.

“They came, they saw, they conquered,” read the caption of the outlet’s Instagram post.

Biles herself picked up three gold medals and one silver in Paris, winning the team all-around in women’s artistic gymnastics alongside Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera. She also came out on top in the individual all-around and the vault final, placing second in the floor exercise final behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Her performance in Paris upped her Olympic medal count to 11, confirming her GOAT status. Biles previously pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after experiencing the “twisties,” causing her to become disoriented while executing some of her skills. In June, she spoke candidly about how it felt to be making her Olympic comeback.

“This is definitely our redemption tour. I feel like we all have more to give,” she said in a press conference. “I know we’re stronger than what we showed in Tokyo, so I think it has to be for us because it can’t be for anybody else — that’s not why we do it.”

Celebrating the strength of her fellow Team USA gymnasts, she added, “We do it for ourselves and the love for the sport and the love for representing the U.S. We’re going to go out there, and we’re going to do our best.”

Among the many records she’s broken throughout her career, Biles also became the oldest Olympic all-around champion since 1952. When it comes to returning for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, Biles isn’t ready to give a firm answer.

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she tweeted on August 4. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

One day earlier, Biles hinted that she’d “never say never” to representing Team USA again. “The next Olympics is at home [in Los Angeles]. So, you just never know,” she said in a press conference. “But I am getting really old.”