Speedy recovery! Simone Biles took to social media to reassure her fans that she was healing after a painful dog bite.

“German shepherds don’t play. I’ve grown up my whole life with German shepherds & never got bit. This dog @ the farm just said NOT TODAY. Lol I went to the dr to get a tetanus shot,” Biles, 24, wrote alongside an Instagram Story video featuring her injured finger on Friday, August 13.

The athlete’s accident happened at home after her return from the Tokyo Olympics. During the sports tournament, Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team final while suffering from the “twisties.”

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see,” the gold medalist told Today‘s Hoda Kotb in July after dropping out of the competition.

The Courage to Soar author later withdrew from all but one individual event before earning a bronze in the balance beam final earlier this month.

As Biles tried to focus on her mental health amid worldwide concern, she got honest with fans on social media about her reason for taking a step back.

“I didn’t have a bad performance & quit,” she wrote during an Instagram Q&A in July. “I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition. I simply got so lost [that] my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. Therefore the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition & won silver ✨🤍 QUEENS!!!!”

At the time, the Ohio native shared a video of herself practicing that showed her struggling to land a trick properly.

“I also have no idea how I landed on my feet on that vault bc if you look at the pictures & my eyes you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air,” she noted via Instagram.

When a fan asked how long it could take for her to feel confident on the mat, Biles replied that she would need time to go “back to basics” before handling more flips.

“Unfortunately it varies with time,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained about her recovery. “Typically for me it’s usually 2 or more weeks when I’ve had [the twisties] before. Honestly no telling / time frame [it’s] something you have to take literally day by day, turn by turn.”