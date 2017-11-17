Gabby Douglas took to Twitter on Friday, November 17, to express her opinion on a post former teammate Aly Raisman wrote about victim shaming in the wake of her sexual assault allegations against Larry Nassar – and was slammed by gold medalist Simone Biles for her tweet.

“It’s our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd,” Douglas, 21, tweeted quoting Raisman’s post.

Raisman’s full post read: “Just to be clear…Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse. What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER. Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage you all to wear what you feel good in. I will not put up with any woman or girl being shamed for wanting to wear a skirt, dress, etc. I do not tolerate it. Are we clear?”

Biles rushed to support Raisman while expressing sadness over Douglas’ post. “Shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her,” Biles wrote to Douglas. “I support you Aly & all the other women out there! STAY STRONG.”

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

Douglas later tweeted an apology writing, “I didn’t correctly word my reply & I am deeply sorry for coming off like I don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. I am WITH you. #metoo”

i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017

As previously reported, Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, 23, claimed she was sexually abused by former U.S. gymnastics team doctor Nassar during an interview with 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, November 12.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!