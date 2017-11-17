Real Talk

Simone Biles Slams Gabby Douglas After She Criticizes Aly Raisman Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘This Brings Me to Tears’

By
Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas of the United States celebrate winning the gold medal during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. David Ramos/Getty Images

Gabby Douglas took to Twitter on Friday, November 17, to express her opinion on a post former teammate Aly Raisman wrote about victim shaming in the wake of her sexual assault allegations against Larry Nassar – and was slammed by gold medalist Simone Biles for her tweet.

“It’s our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd,” Douglas, 21, tweeted quoting Raisman’s post.

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman of the United States during the Women’s Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Raisman’s full post read: “Just to be clear…Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse. What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER. Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage you all to wear what you feel good in. I will not put up with any woman or girl being shamed for wanting to wear a skirt, dress, etc. I do not tolerate it. Are we clear?”

Biles rushed to support Raisman while expressing sadness over Douglas’ post. “Shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her,” Biles wrote to Douglas. “I support you Aly & all the other women out there! STAY STRONG.”

Douglas later tweeted an apology writing, “I didn’t correctly word my reply & I am deeply sorry for coming off like I don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. I am WITH you. #metoo”

As previously reported, Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, 23, claimed she was sexually abused by former U.S. gymnastics team doctor Nassar during an interview with 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, November 12.

