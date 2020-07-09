It’s over. Simone Biles revealed that she ended her three-year romance with her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr.

For Vogue’s August 2020 cover story, the 23-year-old Olympic gymnast confirmed her breakup while discussing the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on her life and career. The publication indicated that the twosome parted ways in early March.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she explained to the magazine, noting that “it was for the best.”

Biles then zeroed in on the challenges that being in quarantine presented her as an athlete and how she’s subsequently learned to adjust. During her time at home, the Ohio-born star has taken the opportunity to process her thoughts more.

“I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time,” she explained. “That kind of throws your whole balance off. Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts.”

Biles continued, “I’ve kind of let myself live in those thoughts, to read more deeply into them. At the gym, it’s a great distraction, so I never really live with my thoughts. Now it’s like, OK, what are the depths of it? Sometimes I’ll write down little notes about how I’m feeling. Like, ‘Today, it’s s–t.’ Or, ‘OK, I feel good, I feel content with this, this is the right decision, we need to make a plan.’ And then other days, I’m like, ‘Are you joking? Another 15 months? I don’t know if I can do that.’

The athlete added that it’s “nice” to be able to explore her thoughts more because she will usually “avoid them a lot of the time.” Biles said that this is “my way of protecting my mind.”

Biles publicized her relationship with the 26-year-old retired gymnast in August 2017. At the time, she posted a photo of the pair to Instagram while writing, “Always smiling with you.”

Fans speculated whether the former couple split in March when Ervin Jr. did not wish Biles a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Biles is currently preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. According to Vogue, she began training again in mid-May.