Er, Nothing Compares 2 U?

A new waxwork of the late Sinead O’Connor unveiled Thursday, July 25, in her hometown of Dublin, Ireland, is raising eyebrows.

Dublin’s National Wax Museum Plus revealed the wax figure Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the singer’s death on Friday, July 26. A video shared via X shows the waxwork placed next to figures of Star Wars characters Darth Vader and Qui-Gon Jinn, played by Liam Neeson.

A wax sculpture of Sinéad O’Connor has been unveiled at the National Wax Museum in Dublin today pic.twitter.com/SP2EtkMWm4 — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) July 25, 2024

The online reaction to the waxwork has been swift, with fans of O’Connor joking that it doesn’t resemble the singer and questioning its placement in a galaxy far, far away.

Related: Sinead O’Connor’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Late singer Sinéad O’Connor captivated audiences with her voice — but not all the attention was positive. The Irish singer made a name for herself after releasing her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990. O’Connor, however, was seemingly always trying to outrun her tumultuous upbringing. “Best day of my life was the […]

“No, we have Sinead O’Connor at home … The Sinead O’Connor we have at home” wrote one person via X, sharing a picture of O’Connor and the waxwork side-by-side.

“The new Sinead O’Connor wax work looks like they just found an old mannequin in a skip and said, yep that will do,” wrote another fan. “The absolute hack of it.”

“Can’t get over how much the Sinead O’Connor waxwork reminds me of Hood from Thunderbirds,” joked another person, sharing an image of the villain from the 1960s British TV series Thunderbirds.

“Beautiful tribute to Sinead O’Connor at the Dublin Wax Museum as a wax sculpture of her was unveiled alongside long term backing band members Qui & Darth,” quipped yet another X user.

According to Irish news outlet The Journal, the wax sculpture was created by artist PJ Heraty.

O’Connor died in London on July 26, 2023, at age 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” her family said in a statement at the time.

Related: Sinead O'Connor Family Guide: Meet Her 4 Children Sinéad O’Connor was a mother of four before her unexpected death in July 2023. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer first became a mother in June 1987 when she and then-husband John Reynolds welcomed their son, Jake. However, O’Connor claimed in her 2021 memoir, Rememberings, that her record label had pressured her to get an […]

In January, London’s Southwark Coroner’s Court said she died of natural causes.

O’Connor was best known for her rendition of Prince’s hit song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which earned her nominations for Record of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Grammy Award for Best Music Video, Short Form at the 1990 Grammys.

Following O’Connor’s death, singer and songwriter Bob Geldof told fans that he had been in touch with the singer shortly before she died, sharing that she was experiencing a wide range of emotions in her final days.

“She was a very good friend of mine,” he told the audience at the Cavan Calling Festival in Cavan, Ireland, in July 2023. “Some of the texts [she sent] were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”