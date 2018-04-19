Sinead O’Connor alleged that Prince frequently used “dark drugs” that caused him to be “extremely violent” toward women in a newly released interview with Carver County Sheriff’s Office from 2016.

“In the case of Prince, everyone is mistaken who believes that he did not have a drug habit for the entire of his life. He used hard drugs commonly,” O’Connor, now 51, claimed in the audio obtained by The Blast from on Thursday, April 19. “I know this because I spent time with the man.”

The Blast reports that the interview was conducted on May 2, 2016, just eleven days after Prince died at the age of 57. Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced in a press conference on Thursday that the iconic musician had unknowingly taken counterfeit Vicodin laced with fentany, but that there would be no criminal charges filed because authorities were unable to determine that source of the drugs.

“He did not release an album, famously, which is called The Black Album,” alleged the singer-songwriter, whose known for her 1990 arrangement of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” “The reason he didn’t, he told me himself, was that he had been taking so many dark drugs that he had had a vision from God and God had told him, the album was evil and he was not to release it.”

“Now, I cannot say that I never saw him use the drugs … He would retire to another room to take whatever the drugs were and when he would come out of the room, he would be very violent, very aggressive, his eyeballs would disappear, literally, from his eyes, they vanished,” O’Connor continued. “He had been very violent, and these women will be coming forward over time. He had been extremely violent to a number of women in his life, including myself. Several women were put in the hospital while poor Prince was under the effects of these medications.”

The musician claimed in audio obtained by TMZ from the same interview that she was one of the women who experienced Prince’s alleged violent outbreaks when he was under the influence.

“He tried to beat the s—t out of me … I had to escape out of his house in the middle of the night, I managed to escape out of his house, he had me locked in the house ready to beat the s—t out of me because he had gone upstairs and taken some kind of weird drug,” O’Connor claimed. “Prince was not a very nice man. I always joked that they didn’t call him Prince for nothing.”

Us Weekly has reached out to O’Connor’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!