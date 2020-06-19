Love is love. Marques Houston fired back at trolls who criticized his nearly 20-year age difference with his fiancée, Miya Dickey.

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors,” the Sister, Sister alum, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, noting that he felt the need to speak out “because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life.”

Houston told his 1 million Instagram followers that he met Dickey, now 19, “at a Jehovah’s Witness convention” in 2018 after she “became friends” with his manager Chris Stokes’ daughter, Chrissy.

“Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being messy. Anyone can post on IMDB. And there’s no way someone that young could even work on a film set in the position of Art Directer because that position requires years of experience,” he clarified after some social media users questioned the timeline of the couple’s relationship.

The actor told fans that Dickey “is like a daughter” to Stokes, 50, “because we are all like family.” He also insisted that he and Dickey “didn’t start dating until she was an adult.”

Houston continued, “We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing. … And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever.”

The IMx member asked people to shift their attention from his relationship to “staying safe through” the coronavirus pandemic.

“Continue fighting for what you believe in, as long as it is true justice, and the fight is with love, not hate, because we all matter to God and I put God first in all things,” he added. “I love all who support me and thank you. I won’t let you down. I love y’all! Peace and Love, MH.”

Houston previously dated singer Mila J, his You Got Served costar Jennifer Freeman and costume designer Marlena Campbell.