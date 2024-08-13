Skai Jackson was reportedly arrested for alleged domestic battery after having a fight with her boyfriend at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Jackson, 22, was arrested last week when authorities were called to the CityWalk area of the theme park after she and her boyfriend were spotted arguing, per a Tuesday, August 13, report from TMZ. According to the outlet, Jackson allegedly pushed her partner (who has not been identified) more than once.

Security reportedly detained the couple until law enforcement arrived, at which point Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. She was cited and released a few hours later. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will review the case and determine if charges are warranted.

Per TMZ, Jackson and her boyfriend denied that anything got physical between them, and she told authorities that they are engaged and currently expecting a baby.

Related: Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now? There are so many stars that have appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies over the years — but what happened to some of the network’s biggest leading ladies? Us has the full rundown about what your favorite teen idols are up to now. From Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’s […]

Jackson, who is best known for her work on the Disney Channel series Jessie, hasn’t gone public with her boyfriend. In February, she posted a Snapchat that showed her posing next to a mystery man, but she placed an emoji over his face. “Showing my new BF,” she captioned the mirror selfie.

Jackson played Zuri Ross on Jessie from 2011 to 2015 and reprised the role on the spinoff Bunk’d from 2015 to 2018. She went on to voice Glory Grant in the Marvel Rising animated franchise and last year starred in the film Sheroes alongside Isabelle Fuhrman and Sasha Luss. In 2020, she competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars with partner Alan Bersten, finishing in fifth place.

Earlier this year, Jackson said that she doesn’t get to see her fellow Jessie alums often, but they’ve kept in touch since the series wrapped nearly a decade ago.

Related: Lindsay! Selena! Disney Stars Through the Years From Lindsay Lohan to Ryan Gosling, see which celebs got their start working for the Mouse

“I feel like we’re all living different types of lives,” she told E! News in April. “A lot of us don’t even live in the same state so it’s hard to see each other. But they’re doing so many amazing, great things that I’m really proud of them. We definitely check up on each other.”

Jackson went on to say that she only has fond memories of her time as a child actress (which began in 2006 with an appearance on Sesame Street).

“For me, I had a great experience,” she told the outlet. “I got to learn a lot being in the industry at a young age, being able to have opportunities I feel like probably the average kid wouldn’t be able to. My mom, she’s always kept me humble. All my friends always keep me humble and that’s really important. I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong.”