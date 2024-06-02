‘Sheroes’ Star Skai Jackson: Inside a Day in My Life

Skai Jackson is not your typical 22 year old.

The actress — whose credits include Disney Channel’s Jessie and Bunk’d and the 2023 film Sheroes — balances her busy work schedule and social life like a pro after nearly two decades in the entertainment industry.

In fact, Jackson has been acting for so long that she’s rebooting her own early work. The actress is sharing her feelings on revisiting an ad campaign she worked on when she was just five years old.

“Feeling nostalgic as I help reboot the Band-Aid Brand jingle — which I sang in a 2008 commercial — on TikTok,” she reveals exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “It’s so great to be teaming up with the brand again!”

Keep scrolling to tag along with Us as we journey through a typical day in Jackson’s life: