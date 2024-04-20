Taylor Swift is a machine, and her gym mindset reflects that tenfold.

“Her work ethic is just incredible,” her personal trainer, Kirk Myers, told Vogue in an interview published on Friday, April 19, noting he runs the 34-year-old pop star through a “really hard” routine. He added, “Some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her.”

How exactly does Swift train when she hits the gym? According to Myers, the owner of Los Angeles gym Dogpound, he “tailored” a regimen to fit her career and busy schedule.

“We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete,” Myers told the fashion magazine. “There was an ‘off-season’ when she wasn’t touring and ‘in-season’ when she was. When she’s not touring, we’re in the gym up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day.”

Swift kicked off her three-hour-long Eras concert in March 2023, performing both domestic and international shows. Following a brief break throughout April, Swift’s shows resume next month in Paris.

In between tour commitments, Swift works with Myers at his gym and they focus on strength and conditioning workouts. (The Grammy winner handles cardio on her own.)

“Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met,” Myers explained. “It’s super-inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end. This also translates into her training and throughout her workouts.”

He continued, “I give her a difficult exercise or challenging workout, not only is she able to complete and push through it — but she also perseveres, moving forward into the next exercise. This ultimately makes her stronger, better, and faster.”

Under Myers’ direction, Swift’s workouts are also focused on targeting her core. Swift’s cardio routine, meanwhile, helped her prep for the stamina of Eras.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” she previously told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

She also hit the dance studio with choreographer Mandy Moore to learn the steps for the show.

“I had three months of dance training because I wanted to get it in my bones,” Swift added to TIME. “I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”