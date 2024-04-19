Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has already captivated the world, leaving her fans to wonder whether any of the new songs will pop up on her Eras Tour setlist.

Swift, 34, kicked off her three-hour concert series in March 2023 in Arizona, soon traversing the United States, Central and South America, Asia and Australia. The shows highlight most of her past albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. There also is a section dedicated to “surprise songs,” where Swift adds two new acoustic renditions (most recently, mash-ups) to the show.

Swift has been on hiatus since early March, weeks before The Tortured Poets Department dropped on Friday, April 19. The record, her 11th studio album, features 31 songs including “Fortnight,” “So Long, London,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “So High School” and “thanK you aIMee.”

Swift’s fans planning to see Eras later this year — the tour leg kicks off in Paris on Thursday, May 9 — have since taken to social media, curious if they will be able to hear any TTPD live.

Related: Taylor Swift Is Absolutely 'Bejeweled' in Her 'Eras Tour’ Concert Outfits Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s […]

“OK listen I NEED Taylor to add ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ to the Eras Tour setlist. … Just that ONE. … PLEASE. … It was MADE for the Eras Tour!!!!!!!!!!” a social media user wrote via X.

Another added, “I am so obsessed with Taylor’s new album idk how to survive the Eras Tour (if I actually go twice I might just drop dead afterwards).”

Since Eras has sections dedicated to Swift’s previous albums, it is possible that TTPD could get its own mini-set in the lineup. Not all of her preexisting cohorts feature the same amount of songs, so Swift could cut some songs in order to add a time for Tortured Poets additions.

Spotify added further fuel to the fire on Friday as Swifties noticed the streaming platform’s official video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” a TTPD track, features footage solely from the Eras Tour.

Related: Breaking Down All of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Surprise Song Mash-Ups Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, […]

Swift’s musical director David Cook, who has also been featured on several of her past LPs, also hinted that TTPD songs could make an appearance on the tour lineup.

“Not sure how much I can add to the discourse other than this album is really REALLY good. You FEEL it,” Cook wrote via Instagram on Friday, quoting “Loml” with a mind-blown emoji.

According to eagle-eyed Swifties that captured screenshots, Cook also wrote, “Wait until you hear the live versions.” The addition, however, has since been deleted.

Of course, it is also possible that Swift will drop a TTPD single in her surprise song section.

“How will The Tortured Poets Department affect the Eras Tour? Hopefully only on surprise songs (in a good way),” an X user theorized.

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

While Swift has yet to address if TTPD will affect her Eras Tour setlist, she’s given fans insight into how she picks songs for the acoustic section.

“This has become my favorite part of the show because it’s become very chaotic and it’s become a challenge for me to think of new things to do for every single city,” Swift told the crowd in Singapore in March. “And hope that I’m doing something that you guys might like. It’s been a blast!”

Per the Grammy winner, she “invented [her] crazy acoustic section,” to be able to play “as many songs” as she could way over the 44 staples at each show. Adding TTPD tracks there seems like an easy way to do just that, if you ask Us.

The Tortured Poets Department is out now and Swift’s Eras Tour resumes on Thursday, May 9.