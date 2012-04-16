Skinny Angelina Jolie Steps Out for First Time Since Engagement News

Now that the news is out that Angelina Jolie is engaged, she can't wait to show off her new engagement bling from her partner of seven years, Brad Pitt.

The 36-year-old arrived at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles Monday with her ring — and her gaunt figure — on display. Dressed casually in a cotton square-neck dress that hugged her skinny frame, the newly engaged actress teamed her look with sunglasses, nude wedge heels and a beige YSL Chyc Cabas tote, which retails for $2,400.

While onlookers had a birds-eye view of her rail-thin legs, Jolie kept the angle of her hand so that her impressive 16-carat diamond ring remained relatively hidden from the cameras.

Luckily jewelry expert Michael O'Connor filled Us Weekly in on all the details surrounding the sparkler that Pitt gave to his long-time love and mother of their six children, Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 5, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 3.

According to O'Connor, Jolie's engagement ring boasts a 7-carat center emerald-cut diamond with another 9 carats of tapering emerald-cut diamonds around the platinum band. The sparkler has an estimated price tag of $500,000!

Adds the couple's longtime jeweler Robert Procop: the diamonds are "of the finest quality, which was then transformed using Pitt's unique designs, cut with distinctive faceting to a shape and size that perfectly suits Angelina's long, slender fingers."

