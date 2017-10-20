Working on that pet fitness! Pet obesity is a major problem, but Animal Planet’s My Big Fat Pet Makeover is here to help. Pet expert and trainer Travis Brorsen, along with Gracie, a Chihuahua mix who lost 30 percent of her body fat on the show, stopped by Us Weekly to give us some tips on how to have a healthy pet. Watch the video above!

Take Your Pet With You

Brorsen advises that the first step to getting your pet on the healthy track is to not make excuses when leaving the house since “a lot of places will let you take them with you.”

Get Moving

With over 50 percent of dogs and cats living with obesity, Brorsen says that the show takes pet owners “from health and wellness to exercise and training elements.”

“Obviously walking and running is great, but not everyone does that. Hiking is great,” Brorsen told Us. “If it’s raining and you have stairs in your house, throw the ball up and down the stairs.”

Make Eating Fun

Healthy eating comes from the owner, so when it comes time to put your animal on a diet, the pet trainer says you have to make a “lifestyle change.” Instead of feeding your animal treats, swap it for fruits and vegetables, and make them work for their food.

“There’s all kinds of treat balls that I encourage people to put their meals in, not treats,” Brorsen explained. “And then they can work for their food.”

To find out more tricks and to see Gracie’s makeover, watch the video above!

