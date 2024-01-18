Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus, spoke out after suffering a “severe stroke” on Thursday, January 18.

“I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” Cori shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo from what appeared to be a hospital room. “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Cori is the only daughter of Snoop, 52, and his wife, Shante Broadus, whom the rapper married in 1997. The couple also shares sons Cordé, 29, and Cordell, 26. (Snoop also shares son Julian, 26, with Laurie Holmond.)

Neither Snoop nor Shante has spoken publicly about Cori’s health scare. She also hasn’t offered any further information.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Cori previously spoke publicly about her health in September 2023, revealing to People that she was diagnosed with lupus — “a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs,” per the Mayo Clinic — at age 6. She recently decided go “all natural.”

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas,” she told the magazine. “I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, OK, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

Ultimately, Cori hopes to do “a whole 360 change” to “get healthy all around.”

Cori has also spoken about her mental health in the past, even opening up about her 2021 suicide attempt.

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls—t,” Cori wrote on Instagram in May 2021.

Related: 12 Celebrity Families You Didn't Realize Are Connected Family dynasties are not uncommon in Hollywood, from Snoop Dogg and Brandy to Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola. Brandy and her brother, Ray J, have another famous relative in their brood: Snoop Dogg, their first cousin. Snoop and Brandy even collaborated on a 2009 duet, “Special.” Cage also has a famous cousin in the spotlight: […]

She also shared a video detailing her struggles.

“Just because my dad is who he is doesn’t mean I don’t get sad, that doesn’t mean that I don’t want things or that I don’t feel a way. I don’t know how to explain it,” she shared. “I’ve always been sad. I’ve always been depressed. I feel like I’ve been through a lot.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.