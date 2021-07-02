If you’re looking to make the most of 2021, it might be time to follow in the footsteps of your favorite influencers and stars and download the Tabler App.

Starting in Tulum and Dubai and expanding into Miami as its first city in the United States (with plans to roll out in New York City and Las Vegas too), cofounders and brothers Deni Sebastian Eferl and Alan Amadej Eferl are aiming to fill the demand for going out and meeting new people after being forced to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic through their new app, Tabler.

Tabler, which has been used by DJ and model Natalia Barulich, influencer Leanna Bartlett and choreographer Anze Skrube (who has hit the stage with Justin Timberlake, Chris Brown and Usher), allows users to make plans for a night (or day) out and helps groups split food, beverage and other event costs easily.

“We built Tabler with the vision of bringing people together to share impressive experiences and lifelong memories wherever they are in the world,” Deni, who is the CEO, says. “The hope is that Tabler will give those of us who have been stuck at home a purposeful way of easing back into society. We aim to aid the most loved nightlife establishments with a platform to continue marketing their business and generate revenue as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Users can set the number of guests, price commitments, vaccination requirements and any other preferences as a host, or ask to join a group with similar needs and interests. People can plan to split tables at clubs, days out on boats, dinner reservations or use the app, which is available in the App Store and on Google Play, to gather for a house party.

“You meet interesting people on Tabler, get to know them and their hobbies through messaging beforehand and meet them in a safe public environment with other like-minded users at the table,” Deni explains. “In the end, everyone is there for the same reason.”

Alan, COO, notes that the “hospitality sector” is “overdue for an easy way to enter the booming sharing economy of the 21st century” comparing the platform to apps for “sharing residences, offices and rides.”

“Tabler’s App’s concept is simple – a hospitality marketplace for sharing, and inviting people to gatherings of all types,” Alan notes. “Locals, visitors, and business owners can curate their groups, fill empty spaces and seats with new interesting people, share costs and enjoy exclusive tables at the best clubs, dinners, rooftops, homes, boat parties and private events worldwide.”