Happy Birthday! Sofia Vergara was joined by her new beau Joe Manganiello to ring in her 42nd birthday on Thursday, July 10.

The Modern Family actress looked happier than ever sitting alongside the True Blood hunk at posh eatery Nobu Malibu.

In the pic, posted by Vergara's niece, the brunette draped her arm around Manganiello's neck as she posed for the camera in front of a gorgeous chocolate cake topped with red roses and candles.

Us Weekly exclusively broke news of the duo's budding romance on July 7. A source tells Us, "It's very, very new. They're having fun."

Vergara was previously engaged to Nick Loeb but called off the engagement earlier this year.

