Sexy stuff! Sofia Vergara went solo to the 2014 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 25 — and as the night wore on it appeared the curvy actress was missing her beau Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family star shared a host of pictures of her post-Emmy celebrations at Fox’s 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration party at Vibiana via her Instagram account. But while most of the pictures were selfies of her with different members of her Emmy-winning cast, one snap in particular appeared to be a message for boyfriend Manganiello.

"Where r u BigBy?" she captioned a picture of her looking super hot, as she posed provocatively, her pert butt facing the camera while she looked over her shoulder with a huge smile.

Earlier in the day, Vergara revealed Manganiello wasn't walking the red carpet with her because he was simply "too hot."

"He's really hot," Vergara, 42, told E!'s Giuliana Rancic of the True Blood hunk, 37. "That's why I didn't bring him. He's too hot, too tall, he takes a lot of space. I told him, 'Please don't come.' He's too sexy!"

Despite her missing partner, Vergara was evidently having an appropriately celebratory time at the party, in her figure-hugging, white Antonio Berardi gown. She shared photos of costar Sarah Hyland, who had changed outfits into a slinky little black dress, and others of her drinking and celebrating with her costars.

