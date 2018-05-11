David Labrava revealed on Thursday, May 10, that his 16-year-old son, Tycho Spelis Chiusano, committed suicide.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this,” the Sons of Anarchy star wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old. He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid.”

He continued by offering a warning to others to look for signs of depression in the people they care about: “Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

The 55-year-old actor, who played Happy Lowman on the FX series, shared photos of himself and his son through the years. In one photo, Chiusano is standing next to his father, who is dressed as his Sons of Anarchy character, on set.

Labrava also included a link to a GoFundMe page, which reads, “Tycho’s last wish was, ‘Give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization,’ … so that’s exactly where it’s going!” The page has already nearly reached its $10,575 goal in just one day. Chiusano’s family hopes to raise awareness about red flags that signal depression.

“An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend,” the page continues. “He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him!”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!