Sophie Turner Jams to Song by Fiance Joe Jonas’ Ex Taylor Swift

She’s feeling oh so 22! Sophie Turner chose a very fitting — and interesting — song to jam out to while celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, February 21. The Game of Thrones actress shared an Instagram Story of herself belting out to Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit “22.”

“I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 22,” Turner lip-synced in the clip.

Nick Jonas, Turner’s soon-to-be brother-in-law, wrote in the comments section: “Happy Birthday @sophiet You’re super cool! We all think so!”

Swift, of course, previously dated the actress’ now fiancé, Joe Jonas. Swift and Jonas briefly dated in 2008 and she would later write the song “Forever & Always” about him. That same year, the singer told Ellen DeGeneres that Jonas broke up with her over the phone.

“It’s all right – I’m cool. You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18,” she said at the time.

“No, you did not. Aw, snap!” DeGeneres interjected.

Swift replied: “I’m sorry. I had to. [The split] was, like, a record, I think, for how quick. I looked at the call log – it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record.”

Swift would eventually move on. She’s previously been linked to John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and is now dating British actor Joe Alwyn. Turner and Jonas, meanwhile, got engaged in October 2017 after first going public a year earlier.

