Calling it like she sees it. Sophie Turner slammed Piers Morgan on Twitter after he reshared an insensitive article about mental health.

The British TV personality, 53, reposted Beverley Callard’s remarks implying that celebrities are trying to make mental health problems seem “fashionable.”

“She’ll be hammered for saying this, but it’s 100% true,” Morgan tweeted on Wednesday, January 9, in defense of the 61-year-old actress.

However, Morgan’s response didn’t sit well with the Game of Thrones star, 22, who retweeted his post and wrote, “Or maybe they have a platform to speak out about it and help get rid of the stigma of mental illness which affects 1 in 4 people in UK per year. But please go ahead and shun them back into silence. Twat.”

Morgan then shot back at Turner, “Hi Sophie – Please don’t abuse me like this – It’s harmful to my mental health. Thanks.”

Turner hasn’t shied away from showing her support for the mental health community. On World Mental Health Day in October 2018, she tweeted, “I understand you pain. Trust me, I do. I’ve seen people go from the darkest moments in their lives to living a happy, fulfilling life. You can do it too. I believe in you. You are not a burden. You will NEVER BE a burden.”

Earlier that month, at New York Comic Con, the HBO star told Shop Studios that her upcoming film Dark Phoenix will shed a light on social issues, including the stigma surrounding mental health. “This is the thing with X-Men movies. They deal with genuine problems. They are alienated from society. They deal with segregation and racism,” she said at the time. “It’s really excited that they deal with women empowerment. This movie also deals with mental health. My family has a history of mental health and this story deals with it in a non-gimmicky way that’s awesome to put on the screen.”

Turner also told Screen Rant in October that she conducted research to prepare for the role. “[My character Jean is] so, so layered. She’s so complex in this movie,” the actress explained. “I really don’t think that I’ve done more research for a role than for this one and I loved every minute of it.”

