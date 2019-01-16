Soulja Boy Says He Taught Drake ‘Everything He’ Knows, Slams Kanye, Tyga

A mouthful. Soulja Boy had a lot to say when he stopped by the Breakfast Club studio for an interview on Wednesday, January 16 — and it included fiery words about his feelings for fellow rappers.

After sitting down with hosts and hyping himself up, claiming he’s “the reason why all these artists have social media,” the conversation turned to Tyga having the biggest comeback of 2018, which seemingly didn’t sit well with the “Crank That” rapper, 28.

“N—-s up in here talking about Tyga,” Soulja Boy squealed in response. “Tyga? Tyga?! Tyga had the biggest … man get the f–k out of here.” The Chicago-born artist then got heated while he explained why he doesn’t think Tyga deserves the title before another topic sparked.

In case you missed it Big Draco @souljaboy was on the @breakfastclubam this morning claiming he had the best comeback of 2018. Watch The Full Interview here: https://t.co/TolPFfaB5k pic.twitter.com/G3tln19Fij — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) January 16, 2019

Bringing up Kanye West’s controversial claims that he’s like Steve Jobs and Walt Disney, Soulja Boy went off. “You ain’t none of that,” Soulja yelled into the mic. “Then why you ain’t come out with s–t?”

He added: “You kiss them folks ass at Louis Vuitton, and you kiss them folksass at Adidas and you came out with two pairs of goofy ass tennis shoes … and that ain’t enough, bro.” Soulja continued to note that he thinks West, 41, needs to do more.

Soulja wasn’t done there. “I’m younger than you. I’m flyer than you … You crying on Twitter every week about Drake. You gotta stop that s–t, bro,” he said. “You supporting Trump? What the f–k wrong with you, bro? That s–t not right, bro. I done sat back long enough. I’m not holding my tongue no more. Kanye, call me. Get in tune with me ’cause if not, I’m gonna keep checking you, bro … You need to stop supporting Trump.”

As for Drake being the greatest rapper of all time? You guessed it, Soulja wasn’t having it — and let it be known how he feels. “Stop playing me like I ain’t teach Drake everything he know.”

Though Soulja had some expressive opinions during the hour-long interview, he also hit on the fact that he’s “the happiest” he’s “ever been” in his whole career. Soulja Boy is currently promoting his new single “H.M.L”

