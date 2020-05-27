‘Southern Charm’ Alum Jennifer Snowden Is Engaged to Lee James

Congrats are in order! Southern Charm alum Jennifer Snowden is getting married! The reality star, 38, shared multiple photos with longtime boyfriend Lee James via Instagram on Saturday, May 23.

“WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!” she captioned a series of photos the show James, 47, down on one knee in Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina. The couple, who share 3-year-old son Ascher, appear to be at some sort of art shop. They also posed in front of a drawing of a man proposing.

She also added a photo of herself showing off her gorgeous diamond ring. “Here’s my ring coupled with my band that’s stuck on my finger,” she wrote. “PS: I am no hand model so plz excuse my ugly looking fingers.”

Snowden appeared on three seasons of Southern Charm, then opened her own clothing store in 2017 after leaving the reality show. The store, James Ascher, is named after her son, who was diagnosed with a brain encephalocele months before his birth.

“Honestly at this point, after everything I’ve gone through, there’s not much that I’m afraid of anymore,” she told the Daily Mail in 2017. “I’m proud of myself and proud of Ascher. After I got the news, I’d pray every night and I’d talk to my baby and tell him to be strong. I’d tell him you can rewrite what’s supposed to be a bad history.”

She gave birth weeks early via c-section, but her baby was OK — and that was all that mattered.

“I couldn’t hold him for two days, I couldn’t even see him properly because I couldn’t stand and his crib in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was too high for me to look into fully,” she revealed at the time. “But he was only in there for five days. I remember going to see him that first time and looking around and thinking that he was the healthiest baby in there. The others were fighting for their lives. He was only on a respirator while coming off anesthetics and on a feeding tube briefly.”