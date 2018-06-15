Spilling the beans! Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Shep Rose have given intimacy a shot together — and more than once!

Dennis, 26, detailed their former rendezvous for the very first time during an episode of the Bravo show on Thursday, June 14.

“After Kensie was born, Shep and I kind of like hooked up again. Actually, since then, a few times,” the reality star said, referring to the birth of her 4-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel.

She added that their hookup “never went anywhere,” but noted, “I still play with the idea because I don’t know … we have good sex — whatever — and he’s cute and fun.”

As for Rose, he didn’t hold back when talking about what could have been. “I sometimes think back to Kathryn and I’s time together, I think maybe I cut the cord too quickly on it honestly,” he said in a separate scene. “We had a lot of fun together.”

Rose’s whirlwind love life is often the center of the reality TV show, and Us Weekly caught up with series regulars last month who dished on whether they believe the 38-year-old South Carolina native will ever settle down.

“No! When you get to a certain age I think you become used to the fact that you’re a perpetual bachelor,” Dennis told Us at the time. “For that to be a reality for him, he would have to relearn how to live his daily life.”

Added Cameran Eubanks: “Shep likes the ladies. He’s not ready for just one, and it’s okay. He’s a George Clooney.”

Craig Conover told Us that it’s going to take a “badass person” for Rose to get serious with. “I think long distance would probably work in a weird way,” he continued. “He tried after [his] show. He tried, and he kind of got screwed over. It’s just going to take a very special person.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

