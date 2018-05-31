Once a bachelor, always a bachelor? Southern Charm’s Shep Rose is known for his single man persona, so when his costars recently stopped by Us Weekly’s studio, we had to ask – will the reality star ever settle down? Watch the video above to see what Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover and Kathryn Dennis have to say about the matter.

“I’ve kinda given up. I’ve kinda thrown in the towel with Shep,” Eubanks, 34, who welcomed daughter Palmer Corinne Wimberly on November 11, told Us. “I make jokes and say that maybe Palmer will be the one. By the time he’s like 70!”

“Shep likes the ladies. He’s not ready for just one, and it’s okay,” the Real World alum continued, “He’s a George Clooney.”

In January, the South Carolina native, 38, even had a spinoff show on Bravo, aptly named RelationShep, where he traveled the country to find The One. After six episodes and several blind dates, the journey ended in vain.

Conover, 29, who knows what its like to be in a serious relationship (and later break up) on reality TV, said he thinks it will take a “badass person” to get Shep to settle down, but distance may also help. “I think long distance would probably work in a weird way. He tried after [his] show. He tried, and he kind of got screwed over. It’s just going to take a very special person.”

Dennis, 26, who has seen her fair share of relationship drama with ex Thomas Ravenel on the Bravo show, didn’t hesitate when asked if he will settle down: “No! When you get to a certain age I think you become used to the fact that you’re a perpetual bachelor.” The single mom of two continued, “For that to be a reality for him, he would have to relearn how to live his daily life.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

